PHOTOS: Target at UT campus opens for business

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Target is going small. The company’s first small-format store in Texas held a soft opening Saturday before officially opening on Sunday – and it was packed with people taking a first look.

The new store is located on the Drag at 2021 Guadalupe Street at the campus of the University of Texas at Austin.

Store services include a CVS pharmacy, a Starbucks, order pickup, clothes, dorm essentials and fresh groceries.

“It’s really all about serving the community that has been under-served,” said Store Team Leader Joe Michelbook. “So there isn’t a grocery around here that is located on campus for both students and business people alike.”

This is part of Target’s over-all plan — to push growth in urban areas and dense suburban neighborhoods.

Right now, there are about 60 of these small Targets across the country.

The UT campus location will employee about 55 people.

It will celebrate its official grand opening starting at 8 a.m. Sunday. The store will hand out complimentary reusable bags to the first 1,000 guests.

If you spend $10 or more, they’ll validate your parking at the garage behind the store.

