Manor high school student accused of bringing gun to school, planning shooting

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — A Manor High school student is in the Travis County jail after police say he brought a gun to school.

Police said on Friday an assistant principle at the school reached out to one of their School Resource Officers regarding what she considered as a threat to the safety of the school.

According to an arrest affidavit, police began investigating and found a Snapchat video posted by the student, 17-year-old Rafael Gamboa, under the username of “School Shooter”. Police said the video, which was taken that same morning, showed the student standing behind bushes and other students at a pep rally in the school’s courtyard. The caption on the video read “Loads glock, oh i’ll make y’all red.”

The affidavit says police removed Gamboa from class and searched his phone. They found several photos and videos that seem to show he was planning an attack on the school.

In the suspect’s phone police found pictures of the shooters in the Columbine school massacre, a photo of the suspect in the school’s library with a ski mask on and a caption saying “it’s about to happen, hopefully I’m first”.

Another video showed Gamboa mimicking holding a gun with the caption “Don’t come to school tomorrow or face my ultimate weapon.”

Police also found photos of a map of Manor High School with legends narrating how the attack would be carried out. The map, which was later found in Gamboa’s bedroom was detailed with shooting positions, location of explosives and location of an attack vehicle.

After reviewing the video taken Friday morning, police arrested Gamboa. His bail is set at $50,000.