Candidates, including Gov. Abbott, begin filing paperwork to run for office

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Saturday, Nov. 11, candidates looking to run in the next election could officially file.

A number of statewide positions will be on the ballot including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and Ted Cruz’s U.S. Senate seat.

The primaries will be held on March 6.

Gov. Greg Abbott held an event to file his papers followed by a Veteran’s Day picnic at the American Legion’s Charles Johnson House across Veterans Drive from Deep Eddy Pool.

“Just moments ago, I filed paper work with James Dickey, the chairman of the Texas Republican Party, making it official that i am running for re-election as governor of the great state of Texas,” Abbott said to those in attendance.

Dozens turned out to enjoy some barbecue, take some pictures and chat with Gov. Abbott.

Abbott will have some competition. At least one other Republican, and four Democratic candidates have announced their intentions to run against the incumbent.

That includes Dallas businessman Jeffery Payne, who also filed his papers on Saturday.

“Truly, I am done with the current political scene that we have,” Payne said. “There is so much division, and what we need to do is work to unify – left, right. We need to unify our government.”