2 killed, 3 injured in major crash on US 183 near MoPac

Emergency crews investigate the scene of a fatal crash in the 9500 block of Research Boulevard on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. (KXAN Photo: Juan Salinas)
Emergency crews investigate the scene of a fatal crash in the 9500 block of Research Boulevard on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. (KXAN Photo: Juan Salinas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Two people were killed and three people were taken to the hospital in a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in northwest Austin, said Austin-Travis County EMS. At least one victim was ejected from a vehicle.

It happened at about 3:31 p.m. in the 9500 block of US 183 near the intersection with MoPac Expressway, ATC EMS said.

Medics said two people – a woman in her 30s and a man in his 20s – were pronounced dead at the scene.

A man with critical, life-threatening injuries and another man with serious injuries were both taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, ATC EMS said.

The third injured victim – a teenaged girl – was taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center with potentially serious injuries, medics said.

The Austin Police Department is investigating the crash and will provide an update soon.

KXAN has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

 

 

