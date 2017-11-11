2 die in fiery crash in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Two people were killed in a fiery crash in southeast Austin Saturday evening, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

It happened at about 6 p.m. when the Austin Fire Department and medics responded to a call of a vehicle on fire on East Riverside Drive at Vargas Road just east of Montopolis Drive, ATC EMS said.

There were two occupants inside and both were pronounced dead at the scene, said ATC EMS. Their age and gender are unknown at this time.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said it was the second double-fatality crash in the city today. “This is our second double-fatality crash today. A sober reminder that we all need to drive with safety in mind to avoid a similar tragedy,” he wrote in a tweet.

The Austin Police Department said that drivers should expect the road to remain closed for several hours until around 9 p.m. while they conduct an investigation.

This is a developing story and KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.