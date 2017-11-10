Wrong-way driver hits state trooper on SH 195

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A wrong-way driver hit a state trooper on State Highway 195 near Ronald Reagan Boulevard just north of Georgetown Friday afternoon.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Department says the other driver was an elderly man who was headed north in the southbound lanes of SH 195. The man has possible major injuries, but the trooper has minor injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

Sheriff Robert Chody tweeted that the highway is shut down and people should use Rattlesnake Boulevard if they are headed southbound. He estimated the road will be shut down for 2 or 3 hours.