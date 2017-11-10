Woman who stabbed victim 21 times in Hyde Park denied parole

Related Coverage Woman who stabbed victim 21 times in Hyde Park already up for parole

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman who was convicted of stabbing another woman 21 times in a random attack in Hyde Park two years ago was denied parole Thursday.

Pearl Moen, 20, was sentenced in January to 15 years in prison for attempted murder. Because that charge is not a “3G offense” — unlike murder, which does fall under that category — she only had to serve one-fourth of her sentence plus good conduct to be eligible for parole. KXAN reported in September that Moen was up for parole.

However, on Thursday she was denied parole because of the nature of her crime.

“The record indicates the instant offense has elements of brutality, violence, assaultive behavior, or conscious selection of victim’s vulnerability indicating a conscious disregard for the lives, safety or property of others, such that the offender poses a continuing threat to public safety,” the report stated.

KXAN spoke with the victim in September, as she was writing a protest letter to the parole board.

“I felt as though I deserved at least five years of not having to think about this,” said Katie, who asked that we not use her last name.

Moen’s next parole review is November 2018.