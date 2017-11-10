Whooping cough case confirmed at northwest Austin high school

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A student at Westwood High School in northwest Austin has been confirmed to have pertussis, also known as whooping cough.

Austin Public Health sent a message to the parents of the Round Rock ISD school Friday saying their office has been working with the school’s administration to prevent further spread of the disease.

The agency recommended parents do the following to protect their children:

Parents are advised to consult with their child’s physician due to this pertussis exposure for medical care other than observation for signs of pertussis.

Observe all household members for the signs/symptoms.

If signs and symptoms develop in a household member, please contact your physician for evaluation and possible treatment. Be sure to mention your child’s exposure to pertussis.

Immunization records should be checked and any child or adult who is under-immunized or not immunized should follow up with their physician to receive age appropriate pertussis-containing tetanus/diphtheria vaccine.

Austin Public Health asks that parents notify the agency as well as your school if your child or any household member is suspected of having pertussis. If your physician suspects you or your child has pertussis, please do not attend school until you/your child has been cleared to return by the physician and health department.

For more information on the signs and symptoms of whooping cough, visit the CDC’s website here.