WATCH: Driver in stolen vehicle leads Oklahoma police on 3-hour chase

By Published:
Oklahoma City 3-hour chase. (KOCO)
Oklahoma City 3-hour chase. (KOCO)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXAN) — A three-hour chase involving a suspect in a stolen pick-up truck was full of twists and turns and some very tense moments for officers Friday afternoon.

KFOR reports the chase began Friday morning when police discovered the truck was stolen. The suspect led authorities through the Oklahoma City area for nearly three hours.

The suspect didn’t stick to streets, though. He made his way through fields and bushes and whatever else was in his way to get away from the officers in hot pursuit.

Around noon, it appeared the suspect had given up as he stepped outside the truck and held up his hands. But a short time later, he got back into the truck and continued eluding officers. Officers threw out spike strips, and it appeared at least one back tire was flat.

An officer who was able to catch up with him pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the truck, but the suspect put the truck in reverse and fled again. The suspect continued screeching through fields before he drove the truck into a pond.

After a short foot chase, the suspect was shocked with a stun gun and taken into custody.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s