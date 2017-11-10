WATCH: Driver in stolen vehicle leads Oklahoma police on 3-hour chase

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXAN) — A three-hour chase involving a suspect in a stolen pick-up truck was full of twists and turns and some very tense moments for officers Friday afternoon.

KFOR reports the chase began Friday morning when police discovered the truck was stolen. The suspect led authorities through the Oklahoma City area for nearly three hours.

The suspect didn’t stick to streets, though. He made his way through fields and bushes and whatever else was in his way to get away from the officers in hot pursuit.

Around noon, it appeared the suspect had given up as he stepped outside the truck and held up his hands. But a short time later, he got back into the truck and continued eluding officers. Officers threw out spike strips, and it appeared at least one back tire was flat.

An officer who was able to catch up with him pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the truck, but the suspect put the truck in reverse and fled again. The suspect continued screeching through fields before he drove the truck into a pond.

After a short foot chase, the suspect was shocked with a stun gun and taken into custody.