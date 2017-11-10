VIDEO: Dog defends its turf against two suspects

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (NBC News) — Two suspects in Central Florida who thought they were going to get away from authorities jumped into the wrong yard.

On Thursday night, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was following two men who authorities say were wanted for driving a car with stolen tags.

As the suspects were running through backyards, they jumped into one yard where a dog was just itching to catch them. In night vision video from the helicopter, the dog comes charging at them, defending his home.

The dog was even able to jump up and knock one of the suspect’s to the ground. Authorities were able to apprehend the two men a short time later.