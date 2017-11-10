Trump unaware as Abe falls in bunker during golf game

By Published:
Shinzo Abe falls down playing golf with President Trump (Photo via NBC News)
Shinzo Abe falls down playing golf with President Trump (Photo via NBC News)

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s prime minister said his round of golf with visiting President Donald Trump was a good chance to relax and discuss difficult issues.

It also was an opportunity to display some nimble gymnastics, according to Japan’s TV Tokyo.

The television network flew a helicopter over the Kasumigaseki Country Club on Sunday to capture the highly anticipated informal game.

It broadcast a video showing a player identified as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe trying repeatedly to hit his ball out of a steep bunker. As he finally made the shot, Trump began walking away, and Abe ran up the side of the bunker to catch up.

But just as the 63-year-old prime minister stepped onto the grass, he slipped, making a backward flip down into the sand. He quickly stood up and picked up his cap.

Trump apparently never noticed the flip as he walked away, his back to Abe. An attendant raking the sand also continued his work.

Japanese widely shared the video on Twitter on Thursday. “Don’t miss Abe’s rolling-down-the-bunker video,” many of the tweets said. Some called Abe’s flip “cute.”

Tabloid magazines raised questions over whether the two leaders really talked during the game. The popular Nikkan Gendai said they had little conversation, with Abe often falling behind Trump, who reportedly spent much of his time chatting with a third player, renowned Japanese pro Hideki Matsuyama.

After the golf, Abe told reporters that he and Trump had a deep discussion on serious issues, but added that their scores were secret. The two leaders also played golf when Abe visited Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in February.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s