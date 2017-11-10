Thieves ram SUV into Tulsa gun store, makes off with a dozen firearms

Guns stolen from a firearm store in Tulsa. (NBC News)
TULSA, Okla. (AP) – Police in Tulsa say about a dozen assault-style rifles were stolen from a gun store by men who used a sport utility vehicle to smash into the building.

Cpl. Chris Butterfield says the SUV was driven into the wall of a south Tulsa shopping center about 4 a.m. Friday, through two offices, then through the wall of Action Arms. Police say the men then took 12 to 15 AR-15 rifles and drove out of the building.

Butterfield says the SUV was found a few blocks away and had been reported stolen.

Butterfield says it’s believed the men transferred the weapons into another vehicle and drove away.

