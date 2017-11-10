Suspects rob doughnut shop, hand out pastries to victims

HOUSTON (KPRC/KXAN) — Robbery suspects did more than just hold up a doughnut shop in Houston — police say they also handed out doughnuts to customers in the store.

Houston police released surveillance video inside a Shipley Do-Nuts on Oct. 16. In it, three people can be seen entering the store, with one of them holding a gun.

One jumped the counter and demanded cash out of the register, while police say another took customers’ cell phones and then handed them doughnuts from behind the counter before they all left the store.

Police are still searching for the men, who were all wearing hoodies and bandanas.