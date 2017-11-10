Soldier surprises sons at Round Rock school assembly

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The boys squirmed in their seats, waiting for a Veterans Day school assembly to begin. One of them crawled into his mother’s lap as the crowd got settled for an evening of performances, speeches — and a surprise.

Before the event began, Caldwell Heights Elementary School Principal Barbara Bergman asked people to sit down, and for the veterans and their families to take a seat in the front rows.

“Oh, you know what? We missed one,” she told the crowd. “May I invite Sgt. Maj. Daniel Castro to come forward? He returned this week from Afghanistan.”

The boys perked up with recognition, but didn’t yet believe it. Their mother took first grader Jackson and his brother by the hand and led them towards their dad as he walked down the aisle to the sound of applause. He hugs them both and picks them up, with huge smiles on all their faces.

Castro had been deployed to Afghanistan for more than a year with the National Guard’s 36th Infantry division. He arrived to Fort Hood Thursday afternoon, and drove to his son’s Round Rock school for the surprise, hiding out in the office until it was time.

He watched the performances with his children, holding them close and wiping a few tears from his eyes — grateful to be home again.