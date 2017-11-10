Sandra Bullock to star as Texas Sen. Wendy Davis in upcoming movie

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Austin resident and actress Sandra Bullock will play a filibustering Texas senator in an upcoming movie, Variety reported Thursday.

The film is called “Let Her Speak” and chronicles Texas Democratic Sen. Wendy Davis’ 11-hour filibuster of a bill that would create some of the nation’s toughest abortion regulations.

“(It’s) overwhelming to see how many people were willing to be civically engaged in a way that is respectful of civil discourse but also in a way that says we demand to be heard,” Davis told KXAN shortly after her marathon filibuster ended on June 25, 2013. Then-Gov. Rick Perry called legislators back the next day and the measure passed within the next few weeks. The bill became law in July 2018, but last year the U.S. Supreme Court struck down two main provisions of House Bill 2 and declared it unconstitutional.

Variety reported Todd Black and Jason Blumenthal will produce the film, but it has not yet found a studio.