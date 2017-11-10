PHOTOS: Artwork on display at POP Austin this year

Richard Orlinski's "Croco Chrome Wild Neck."
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Artwork from all over the world is on display at the Fair Market in east Austin as part of the fourth annual POP Austin showcase.

The four-day event this weekend includes work from 43 artists, seven of whom are from Austin. If you like shiny objects, make sure you check out the feline that’s covered in Swarovski crystals. If you want the cat to adorn your house, it’ll cost you $56,000.

If you’re interested in attending every day this weekend, you can purchase a pass for $50. Daily passes can be purchased for $20. The event is being held at the Fair Market located at 1100 East 5th St.

POP Austin coincides with the East Austin Studio Tour (EAST) which kicks off this weekend and runs through next weekend. EAST is a free, annual self-guided art event that allows people to visit with the artists on the eastside.

