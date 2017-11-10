PHOTOS: Artwork on display at POP Austin this year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Artwork from all over the world is on display at the Fair Market in east Austin as part of the fourth annual POP Austin showcase.

The four-day event this weekend includes work from 43 artists, seven of whom are from Austin. If you like shiny objects, make sure you check out the feline that’s covered in Swarovski crystals. If you want the cat to adorn your house, it’ll cost you $56,000.

If you’re interested in attending every day this weekend, you can purchase a pass for $50. Daily passes can be purchased for $20. The event is being held at the Fair Market located at 1100 East 5th St.

POP Austin coincides with the East Austin Studio Tour (EAST) which kicks off this weekend and runs through next weekend. EAST is a free, annual self-guided art event that allows people to visit with the artists on the eastside.

Pop Austin 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Artwork by Lisa Schulte. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Artwork by Lauren Benrimon. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Left, artwork by Massimo Vitali. Right, artwork by Denise Prince. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Liu Ruo Wang's "The Wolves are Coming." (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Attendee looking at Artwork by Johnny Romeo, an Australian artist. Liu Ruo Wang's "The Wolves are Coming." (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Attendee at Pop Austin. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Artwork by Brandon Boyd. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Origami-inspired metal sculptures by Gerardo Hacer. Titled "Foxy [Dogami Sermies]" (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Artwork by Ugo Nonis. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Artwork by Bob Schneider. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Richard Orlinski's "Croco Chrome Wild Neck." Swarovski crystals and blown glass over plastered form make up this feline. Artwork by Terri Thomas. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Swing at Pop Austin. Artwork by Nicolas Pol. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Artwork by Gareth Maguire. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Right, artwork from Kenton Parker. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Pop Austin 2017 Artwork by Ysabel Lemay. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Left, artwork from Serena Bocchino. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien)