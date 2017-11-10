Pedestrian, bicycle improvements approved for cities around Austin

TxDOT approves the construction of bike and pedestrian trails along the San Marcos River including an undercrossing at the Union Pacific railroad. (KXAN photo)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – The Texas Transportation Commission has approved more than $4.5 million in bicycle and pedestrian projects for three cities near the Austin-area. The city of San Marcos will see just under $3 million in improvements, Liberty Hill will receive $1.3 million and Dripping Springs $406,000.

The funding from the federal Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TASA) Program supports cities where the population is less than 200,000 people. The program aims to enhance safety for pedestrians and bicyclists and connect important community destinations.

In San Marcos, the project will fund a 2-mile-long, 10-foot-wide shared use path along the banks of the San Marcos River from the Hopkins Street Bridge to just west of Interstate 35 southbound frontage road. The improvements include a pedestrian bridge over Purgatory Creek, bikeway signage, benches, trash receptacles, bike racks, and undercrossings at Cheatham Street and at the Union Pacific railroad.

Improvements will also be made in downtown San Marcos at nine intersections, including countdown pedestrian signals and ADA compliant ramps.

In Liberty Hill a 10-to-12-foot-wide shared use path will be constructed along Main Street starting near the intersection of County Road 279 and extending to State Highway 29. In Dripping Springs a 6-foot-wide sidewalk will be constructed on Sportsplex Drive between US 290 and Mighty Tiger Drive.

KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon speaks with cyclists about the changes tonight on KXAN News at 5.

