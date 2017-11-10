Longhorns cruise in opener

AUSTIN (KXAN)– The Texas men’s basketball opened the season with an overwhelming 105-59 win over Northwestern State in front of 9,516 at the Frank Erwin Center on Friday night. Its the first time Texas has scored 100 points in an opener since putting up 103 vs Xavier (LA) in 2006. Highly touted freshman Mo Bamba slammed home the first points of the game and Texas never looked back. Bamba scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds in his Longhorn debut. Bamba led seven Longhorns who scored in double figures including 13 points and 10 rebounds for Junior Dylan Osetkowski, playing in his first game at Texas after transferring from Tulane. Freshman Jace Febres scored 13 points including three 3 pointers.

The Longhorns are back in action Tuesday evening against New Hampshire.