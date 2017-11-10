Local high school marching band wins state title

Related Coverage Marching bands compete to be the Austin regional champ

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A local high school marching band is ending the week on a high note. Cedar Park High won this year’s UIL state marching band division 5 competition.

The Timberwolves took the state title this week at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The high school band started to practice their winning routine 17 weeks ago. The team’s eight minute show is called ‘The Steadfast Tin Soldier.’

Other high school bands took part in the same competition. Dripping Springs ISD’s Tiger Band earned the silver medal. Rouse came in 9th in its first-ever state competition. Georgetown ISD’s Eagle Band also competed.