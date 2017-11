ROUND ROCK (KXAN) — Westlake wrapped up its first undefeated regular season since 2000 with a 55-14 win over Vista Ridge at Gupton Stadium.

Westlake (10-0, 6-0) faces San Antonio MacArthur in the Bi-District round of the 6A playoffs. Vista Ridge ends the season 4-6 and 2-4 in the district.