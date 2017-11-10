‘Harrison we love you and miss you’; tree planted in honor of slain UT student

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The University of Texas honored the life of Harrison Brown with a memorial tree planting ceremony, Friday. It was a memorial filled with two things Harrison’s family said he loved: singing and the Longhorns.

Brown’s family returned to Austin sixth months after he was killed during a stabbing rampage on campus in May that injured 3 others. They called on others to live a life filled with love and optimism, just as Harrison did.

John Brown described his brother as being endlessly determined, enthusiastic and empathetic. “Harrison once penned on a piece of paper that leaders are those who followed their heart. Harrison led his life by way of love.”

The memorial reminded the community that Harrison’s life will not be forgotten. Sept. 17 would have been Harrison Brown’s 20th birthday.

“On May 1, 2017 Gabriel blew his horn and called Harrison home,” his brother said. “And now his eyes are upon us all, watching over us and protecting us. Harrison, we love you and we miss you.”

Members of the UT community attended the event, including student Stuart Bayliss, who survived the stabbing attack.

“The first few months were pretty rough,” Bayliss said. “I kind of just sat there and asked why did I live and Harrison have to go. But throughout this memorial today I think I have more of an answer to that, which is believing in life.”

The memorial inspired Bayliss to continue Harrison’s legacy. “We’re all Longhorns here and we can all strive to be the greatest Longhorn we can be, just like Harrison was.”

UT President Greg Fenves spoke at the memorial and emphasized how the UT community will always support the Brown family.

“They will be part of our lives forever, they will be part of the history of this university,” Fenves said. “And the love that our community has for them, the admiration for their strength and their courage will always be part of the University of Texas.”

The Ransom Notes closed the ceremony by dedicating an acapella song to Harrison, their former member.

The murder suspect, Kendrex White, will stand trial, and has a hearing next week.

UT created a memorial fund to honor Harrison’s legacy.