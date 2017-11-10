H-E-B app provides option to donate to Sutherland Springs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A grocery store well known for collecting donations for those in a time of need is doing it again. H-E-B is encouraging customers to support the community of Sutherland Springs following a church shooting there that left dozens dead. It’s considered to be the worst mass shooting in modern Texas history.

H-E-B says it will donate $150,000 and 100 percent of the funds customers donate to support the First Baptist Church victims and their families. In all, 26 people died and 20 were injured when a gunman opened fire during Sunday worship service. The church only has about 50 members.

People can go online to select a donation amount, use the H-E-B app or donate in stores.

H-E-B has previously donated $250,000 toward Hurricane Harvey relief and sent supplies to those affected by Hurricane Irma in Florida.