H-E-B app provides option to donate to Sutherland Springs

By Published:
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 07: Kyle Dahlderg looks over a memorial where 26 crosses stand in a field on the edge of town to honor the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 7, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. On November 5, a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A grocery store well known for collecting donations for those in a time of need is doing it again. H-E-B is encouraging customers to support the community of Sutherland Springs following a church shooting there that left dozens dead. It’s considered to be the worst mass shooting in modern Texas history.

H-E-B says it will donate $150,000 and 100 percent of the funds customers donate to support the First Baptist Church victims and their families. In all, 26 people died and 20 were injured when a gunman opened fire during Sunday worship service. The church only has about 50 members.

People can go online to select a donation amount, use the H-E-B app or donate in stores.

H-E-B has previously donated $250,000 toward Hurricane Harvey relief and sent supplies to those affected by Hurricane Irma in Florida.

H-E-B lets customers donate to help the victims and families of Sutehrland Springs (HEB Photo)
H-E-B lets customers donate to help the victims and families of Sutehrland Springs (HEB Photo)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s