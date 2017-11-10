Get into Texas state parks for free this Sunday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Maybe a relaxing walk or bike ride on the boardwalks over a sea of palmettos at Palmetto State Park near Gonzales is your cup of tea.

Or, you’re looking for something a little more rigorous: climbing over boulder after boulder above the waterfalls at Pedernales Falls State Park.

Whatever your outdoor adventure speed is, there’s a state park in Central Texas that has your name on it. This Sunday, entrance to all Texas state parks is free for day-use visitors.

The free admission day was announced by Texas Parks and Wildlife in honor of veterans and active service members.

The closest state park to Austin is McKinney Falls State Park in southeast Travis County, a couple miles west of Austin airport. Entrance fees there are normally $6 per person.

Further afield, you’ll find year-round favorites like Enchanted Rock State Park (regularly $7 a person) and the picturesque LBJ Ranch in Stonewall, Texas (full disclosure: entrance is free every day).

Find a state park near you here. Keep in mind, with free admission and it being a holiday weekend, you may have a lot of company trying to get into state parks this Sunday.