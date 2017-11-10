DPS trooper killed in crash on I-35 laid to rest Friday

BELTON, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper killed in the line of duty last weekend was laid to rest on Friday.

Senior Trooper Thomas Nipper died when a driver crashed into his patrol car while he was conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 35 in Temple last Saturday.

At his funeral in Belton, his colleagues spoke highly of the man who spent more than four decades in law enforcement. He started working for Belton police in the 1970s before joining DPS in the early ’80s.

His partner at both agencies shared stories about their daily coffee trips.

He says the incident that affected Nipper the most was being one of the first to respond to the 1997 tornado that killed two dozen people in the Williamson County town of Jarrell.

“All that was left was concrete foundations and rubble. The pavement had been ripped from the roads. The grass had been pulled from the ground. Tom and I along with Trooper Bobby King and two game wardens began the task of gathering bodies,” said the trooper while crying.

Nipper, 63, left behind a wife and three children.