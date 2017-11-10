Domain-style development headed to Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) –The renderings of what will be called The District, look similar to The Domain shopping area in north Austin, and it will the first of its kind in Round Rock.

The Round Rock City Council unanimously approved the beginning phases of the project at Thursday’s meeting. Real estate firm Mark IV Capital plans to invest $200 million to build 1 million square feet of commercial and residential development.

The development will be built on the 65 acres at the corner of SH 45 and North Greenlawn Boulevard, just east of the Round Rock Crossing shopping center.

“Our intent is to provide a mixture of high quality office, residential, hospitality, and retail uses to create a dense, mixed-use environment, a first for the City of Round Rock,” said Paul Cate, Mark IV’s Chief Executive Officer. “The District is the natural location for the region’s next major business hub. Its location at the intersection of I-35 and SH 45 easily connects to the core of Austin, while also providing phenomenal access to the fast-growing cities in north Austin.”

The final agreement is expected to be voted on in early 2018 with work slated to begin in the next 12 months.

