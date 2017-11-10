Del Valle High helps make El Paso-area teen’s wish come true

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 14-year-old boy with kidney failure got quite the surprise Thursday afternoon from a school and district he doesn’t belong to. It was a party that was part of his Make-A-Wish.

Nathaniel Cortez, a student at Clint Middle School, played as a quarterback for the school until he was diagnosed with ANCA-Positive Vasculitis, an illness causing kidney failure.

His wish is to see a Dallas Cowboys game live and meet Dak Prescott.

“He is very full of energy and he just loves sports, he has always been a Cowboys fan,” sad Nancy Cortez, Nathaniel’s mom. She says Nathaniel is currently on dialysis and awaiting a kidney transplant and therefore is no longer allowed to play football.

Del Valle High School Football Coach Jesse Perales tells KTSM his football team organized a tailgate cookout for Nathaniel, where YISD staff, as well as Clint ISD members, were present.

“I wanted him to meet our football team, get excited, give him a couple of gifts and send him off,” said Perales. “When the ‘Make-A-Wish’ foundation contacted us and told me he loved football and was going to meet Dak Prescott, I said, well I love football and I love Dak Prescott. I think we will mesh well together.”

Nathaniel and his family will go to Dallas through Make-A-Wish later this month. They’ll also get to visit the Cowboy’s training facility.