CPR being performed on man pulled from Hamilton Pool

AUSTIN (KXAN) — First responders are assisting with a man who was pulled from Hamilton Pool Friday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the call came in around 10:50 a.m. Initial information indicates a bystander started performing CPR on the swimmer after he was pulled out of the water.

Hamilton Pool reopened to swimmers in May after being closed for six months after two people drowned at the swimming hole in 2016. Travis County Parks spent time reviewing their operational protocols to minimize incidents.

The department has installed a loaner life jacket kiosk at the entrance to the pool where visitors can borrow life jackets, in a variety of sizes, to use at no charge. Throw rings have also been placed around the pool to help a distressed swimmer if the need arises.

