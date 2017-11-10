CPR being performed on man pulled from Hamilton Pool

By Published:
Hamilton Pool (KXAN Photo)
Hamilton Pool (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — First responders are assisting with a man who was pulled from Hamilton Pool Friday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the call came in around 10:50 a.m. Initial information indicates a bystander started performing CPR on the swimmer after he was pulled out of the water.

Hamilton Pool reopened to swimmers in May after being closed for six months after two people drowned at the swimming hole in 2016. Travis County Parks spent time reviewing their operational protocols to minimize incidents.

The department has installed a loaner life jacket kiosk at the entrance to the pool where visitors can borrow life jackets, in a variety of sizes, to use at no charge. Throw rings have also been placed around the pool to help a distressed swimmer if the need arises.

KXAN News has a crew en route and will update this story as more information becomes available.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s