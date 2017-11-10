Austin agrees to $150,000 settlement in 2015 excessive force case

By Published:
Adrian Aguado accused APD officer Eric Copeland of using ecxessive force and received a $150,000 settlement from the city Nov. 9, 2017 (APD Photo)
Adrian Aguado accused APD officer Eric Copeland of using ecxessive force and received a $150,000 settlement from the city Nov. 9, 2017 (APD Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City council members on Thursday approved a six-figure settlement in a lawsuit involving claims of use of excessive force by an Austin police officer.

Adrian Aguado, 20, will receive $150,000 related to his April 2015 arrest, in which Austin Police Department Officer Eric Copeland tasered him twice and broke his nose. Then APD-Chief Art Acevedo suspended Copeland for 90 days.

This is the third time Austin has wrapped up a lawsuit involving Copeland.

In 2012 a grand jury cleared him of criminal charges after the shooting death of Ahmede Bradley, 37, during a traffic stop that led to a chase and a struggle. Bradley’s family sued the city, Copeland and another officer. A judge awarded them a $1 million judgment.

Carlos Chacon accused Copeland and another officer of using excessive force during his 2011 arrest, after he initially called police to report suspicious activity at a motel. He sued, and the city agreed to a $154,000 settlement.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s