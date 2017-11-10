Austin agrees to $150,000 settlement in 2015 excessive force case

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City council members on Thursday approved a six-figure settlement in a lawsuit involving claims of use of excessive force by an Austin police officer.

Adrian Aguado, 20, will receive $150,000 related to his April 2015 arrest, in which Austin Police Department Officer Eric Copeland tasered him twice and broke his nose. Then APD-Chief Art Acevedo suspended Copeland for 90 days.

This is the third time Austin has wrapped up a lawsuit involving Copeland.

In 2012 a grand jury cleared him of criminal charges after the shooting death of Ahmede Bradley, 37, during a traffic stop that led to a chase and a struggle. Bradley’s family sued the city, Copeland and another officer. A judge awarded them a $1 million judgment.

Carlos Chacon accused Copeland and another officer of using excessive force during his 2011 arrest, after he initially called police to report suspicious activity at a motel. He sued, and the city agreed to a $154,000 settlement.