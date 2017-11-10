Ag commissioner asks attorney general to weigh in on BBQ battle

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller asked the state attorney general’s office to back him up on his interpretation of a new BBQ deregulation law.

Lawmakers in 2017 passed House Bill 2029 — the BBQ bill — after Commissioner Miller began to thoroughly enforce a decades old law. The Texas legislature wanted to exempt BBQ restaurants from having their meat scales in view of the public.

But in the rule making process, Commissioner Miller’s department only exempted restaurants where all the food was consumed on the “premises.” That means that any restaurant that offers takeout still has to have their scales on view to the public, which raises a problem at The County Line in west Austin.

The sign out front of the restaurant says, “We don’t fool ya, we feed ya.” Owner Skeeter Miller put the message up after insinuations from the Ag Department that BBQ restaurants wanted to skirt the law.

“We don’t get to be in business for 42 years by cheating people, OK,” the owner said.

He says Ag agents wrote him a citation a year and a half ago for not paying the $35 scale certification fees and for not having those scales in view of customers.

“It’s just virtually impossible. Our kitchen is in the back. Our pits are in the back. You can’t have a scale out front of all the customers with you cutting the meat,” he said.

To work around it, Miller changed the menus; from servings meat in pounds to servings of meat per person. “If a customer is not happy about the amount of food that they have, we’re going to be the first one to bring them more food,” he said.

Lawmakers thought they exempted restaurants like The County Line, but Commissioner Miller says it still applies because they offer takeout.

“I haven’t seen one place where they couldn’t put it up on the front counter — none,” said Commissioner Miller. “For the life of me, I can’t figure out why a BBQ place wouldn’t want to put their scale up front where the customer can see their meet being weighed.”

Commissioner Miller says if lawmakers want to exclude takeout shops, they’ll have to change the law in 2019. He says he’s just enforcing what’s on the books.

This is a long standing feud between Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Restaurant Association, who recently sided with a large group of lawmakers to send a letter to Miller urging him to rethink his rules.

“The rules laid out by TDA are a clear misinterpretation of the intent of this bill. Its original purpose was to ease the burden of over regulation on our businesses and constituents,” says Richie Jackson, CEO of TRA. “Certified scales in restaurants is more about collecting fees than protecting our customers. We urge Commissioner Miller to support the original legislative intent of HR 2029 and remove ‘on the premises’ from the Department of Agriculture’s rules.”

Commissioner Miller has fought back publicly in several op-eds through the Texas Tribune.

“Now, any good Texan knows that most barbecue joints sell their food for takeout too. How many times have you taken a load of brisket, ribs and sausage home to the family? Don’t forget the banana pudding!” Commissioner Miller wrote, “So, according to the actual language in the bill, most barbecue restaurants are not exempt .”

The Ag Department asked the attorney general to weigh in with his interpretation of the law passed earlier they thought protected BBQ restaurants. An opinion is expected in the next two to three months.