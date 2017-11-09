WATCH: U.S. Congressmen race scooters around the Capitol

By Published:
Rep. Steve Scalise and Rep. Sam Johnson held a scooter race in the U.S. Capitol Nov. 8, 2017 (Courtesy Rep. Steve Scalise)
WASHINGTON (NBC News) — On your mark, get set, go! It’s probably one of the most unique events to happen in the U.S. Capitol — two lawmakers took to scooters for a daring race across the building’s marble floors.

Rep. Steve Scalise challenged fellow Republican Congressman Sam Johnson to a race Wednesday. Scalise has been using a scooter to travel around as he recovers from being shot during a Congressional baseball practice last June. Scalise is the majority whip and is from Louisiana. Johnson represents Texas.

Eighty-seven-year-old Johnson strapped on a helmet in preparation for the race — and it seemed to give him an edge, because he won.

The two, all smiles, shook hands after the race.

Johnson is retiring at the end of his term.

 

 

