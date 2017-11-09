WATCH: 6-year-old steals the show at church choir performance

By Published:
Loren Patterson, 6, was very enthusiastic about performing in her church choir on Oct. 29 (Courtesy Jennifer Patterson)
DICKSON, Tenn. (NBC News) — When 6-year-old Loren Patterson had her first choir performance at her 2,000-person church, she had no idea her grooving to the music would reach far beyond that audience.

Patterson sang alongside other young children on Oct. 29, but she really stands out. In a video her mom posted to Facebook, she can be seen at the end of a row of children. She dances enthusiastically before it’s her turn to belt out the song.

“I’ve got an old church choir singing in my soul,” she and the other children sing.

The song is Zach Williams’ “Old Church Choir,” and he posted about Patterson’s performance on his Facebook page:

“So cool to see how Loren’s joy is impacting people this week!”

As of Nov. 4, the video had been viewed more than 23 million times. Her family says they’ve received comments and stories from around the world, with some people saying it’s changed their lives.

 

 

