UIL bumps minimum pay for high school football officials to fight shortage

FILE - Referees pray before a game. (AP Photo/Kurt Voigt)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Changes are coming under the Friday night lights for the most crucial team on the field — the officials.

A shortage is leading to a bump in pay, for some, and the University Interscholastic League is about to simplify the entire mileage reimbursement system.

It’s complex, and has taken two years to change. Two factors go into a football officials paycheck: a percentage of ticket sales at the gate, and money for travel.

The UIL is raising the minimum a football official can make from $60 to $100 to help with those nights when there’s barely anyone in the stands.

And when it comes to travel, instead of schools having to calculate where each official lives, and how far they drove to get to the stadium — there will be flat fees based on a certain radius.

The UIL says this is going to change the game for both schools and officials.

