Two Pflugerville home burglary spree suspects arrested

Christian Espinosa (Pflugerville Police Department Photo)
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Two suspects accused of breaking into houses on Broken Feather Trail in Pflugerville have been arrested.

Christian Espinosa, 20, has been charged with burglary of a habitation, possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of stolen property, police said. A juvenile was also arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation.

Officers were called to a burglary in progress call at 9:37 a.m. Wednesday and found Espinosa and the juvenile in a nearby house. Police say Espinosa was found with stolen items from previous burglaries in the neighborhood reported in August and September.

In October, detectives charged 19-year-old Mark Ramirez and 21-year-old Juan Aguirre-Soliz with burglary of a habitation in connection with the previous burglaries. Guadalupe Santana-Arias, 18, was also arrested and charged with theft for selling stolen items involved in the case.

Anyone with further information about these burglaries is asked to contact PPD detectives at cidtips@pflugervilletx.gov or call 512-990-6730.

