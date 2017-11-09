Thank you! Where to get Veterans Day deals

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Businesses around Austin and across the country are sending a message to veterans this Veterans Day — thank you. There are a number of places offering special deals or free food for those who served.
Food
- Denny’s will give a free Build Your Own Grand Slam Nov. 10
- IHOP offers free Red, White & Blue pancakes on Nov. 10. For every stack of those pancakes someone else buys before Nov. 30, $1 will go toward the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.
- BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse offers a free entree under $12.95 on Nov. 10-11
- Outback Steakhouse will give members of the military a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage on Nov. 11. From Nov. 12-16, they can also get 20 percent off their check. Fire and police officers can get 10 percent off. Customers can also donate to Operation Homefront on their bills, or Outback/MillerCoors will donate for them if they buy certain alcoholic beverages.
- Applebee’s will give veterans a free meal off a special menu on Nov. 11
- Olive Garden has a free meal for veterans Nov. 11
- Red Robin gives veterans a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with bottomless steak fries Nov. 11
- Starbucks will give veterans a free coffee Nov. 11. In a separate deal from Nov. 9-13, people can buy one coffee and get one free — so they could hand the extra one out to member of the military if they wish
- Golden Corral offers a free dinner on Nov. 13 from 5-9 p.m.
Activities
- Topgolf will offer military members as well as police, fire and EMS a complimentary lifetime membership. It will also have 10 percent off games, and 20 percent off all other memberships on Nov. 11.
- RideAustin will let people choose to ride with one of its veteran drivers from Nov. 9-12, and will donate $1 from each ride to a local veterans organization
See a deal we didn’t cover? Share it in the comments.