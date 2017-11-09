Jury will soon deliberate fate of man accused of killing Hutto officer

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A jury will soon have to decide whether Colby Williamson is guilty of murdering Hutto Police Sgt. Chris Kelley.

Just as day three in the Colby Williamson murder trial began Thursday morning, prosecutors and the defense rested. Closing arguments will begin later Thursday. After closing arguments, the case will be given to the jury to start deliberations.

On June 24, 2015, Williamson lead Hutto police on a high-speed chase, after refusing to pull over for speeding. Williamson crashed the car he was driving in a Hutto neighborhood, and took off on foot. Investigators say Sgt. Kelley eventually found him sitting on the porch of a house, and when he tried to handcuff him, Williamson pushed him down and got into Kelley’s patrol car.

Kelley tried to stop Williamson by grabbing the steering wheel and putting his foot on the brake, when he was knocked to the ground. Video shows Williamson reversing and running over Sgt. Kelley.

Williamson faces up to 99 years in prison if convicted.

