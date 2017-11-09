Jail time for unpaid traffic tickets can now be waived by Austin judges

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thursday, the Austin City Council unanimously approved new guidelines for municipal judges that will encourage them to keep people out of jail for unpaid traffic fines.

Supporters of the ordinance, which was sponsored by Council Member Delia Garza of District 2, say it would ensure judges follow state law and not jail someone just because they’re poor or homeless. It would allow a judge to waive payment of all or part of a fine if the defendant is homeless or does not have sufficient resources or income or if the cost would impose an “undue hardship.”

A judge now can determine if the defendant is indigent if the individual makes less than 200 percent of the federal poverty level (a single person making $23,760 a year or a family of four making $48,600) or if someone receives food stamps, Medicaid, lives in public housing, or receives financial benefits from the local, state, or federal government.

Fines can also be waived if someone is serving time in a mental health institution, in a correctional facility, is in middle or high school or under the age of 17.

The ordinance also clarifies what is an “undue hardship” that would allow a judge to waive fines if someone has a disability, pregnant, has substantial family commitments, or transportation limits.

Municipal judges still will determine the specific outcomes of a case but city council is now giving them more options to waive fines and keep people out of jail.

