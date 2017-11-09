Elliott’s suspension upheld

NEW YORK, New York (KXAN) — A panel of three judges has denied Ezekiel Elliott’s for an injunction to his suspension and will have to begin serving his six game suspension immediately. Elliott can request another appeal, but no appeal date has been set. Elliot is the NFL’S second leading rusher with 783 yards. The Cowboys will now turn to a running back by committee approach with Alfred Morris, Rod Smith and Darren McFadden. The Cowboys (5-3) play at Atlanta on Sunday. Barring another stay, Elliott will miss games against Atlanta, Philadelphia, LA Chargers, Redskins, Giants and Raiders. Elliott will be eligible to return for the Cowboys game with Seattle on Christmas eve.
