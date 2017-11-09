Elliott’s suspension upheld

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott smiles on the sideline after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. A federal appeals court says Elliott can play in Sunday's home game against Kansas City. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, temporarily blocked a lower-court ruling that required Elliott to begin serving a six-game suspension. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

NEW YORK, New York (KXAN) — A panel of three judges has denied Ezekiel Elliott’s for an injunction to his suspension and will have to begin serving his six game suspension immediately. Elliott can request another appeal, but no appeal date has been set. Elliot is the NFL’S second leading rusher with 783 yards. The Cowboys will now turn to a running back by committee approach with Alfred Morris, Rod Smith and Darren McFadden. The Cowboys (5-3) play at Atlanta on Sunday. Barring another stay, Elliott will miss games against Atlanta, Philadelphia, LA Chargers, Redskins, Giants and Raiders. Elliott will be eligible to return for the Cowboys game with Seattle on Christmas eve.

