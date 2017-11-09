Dell employee swindled millions of dollars from company in invoice scheme

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Dell employee could face up to eight years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to stealing more than $1 million from the giant tech company by filing fraudulent invoices.

Kelly Burton Nunn, 55, his wife, Tobie Nunn, 47, both pleaded guilty Thursday to filing a false Income Tax Return. Kelly Nunn also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit fraud. A third suspect, also from Austin, Bryan Dale Wallace, 55, pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge.

According to court records, from January 2007 to August 2012, Kelly Nunn and Wallace worked together to defraud Dell, where Kelly Nunn worked. Authorities say the pair would submit numerous fraudulent invoices under the business of Bison Services for computer-aided design services related to management of Dell’s business locations.

In some cases, Dell was paying for services that were never received and in some cases the company was paying an excessive amount for services they did receive — all to the tune of million of dollars.

Nunn received more than $1 million from Wallace during the course of the scheme, federal authorities say. By pleading guilty, the Nunns admit they intentionally filed a fraudulent 2010 Individual Income Tax Return that “understated their actual income.”

A sentencing date for the three suspects has not been set.