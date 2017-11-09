Burnet County deputy injured in crash on SH 29 in Bertram

BERTRAM, Texas (KXAN) — A Burnet County deputy on her way to a police chase was involved in a crash in Bertram, Wednesday.

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy, who has not been named, crashed with multiple vehicles in the intersection of Grange Street and State Highway 29 while she was en route to the call.

Authorities were chasing two suspects in a stolen vehicle, who crashed and were running away near County Road 321, a little more than a mile south of Bertram.

The deputy involved in the crash on SH 29 was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She was treated and released the same day, the sheriff’s office said.

No one else was injured and an investigation into the crash is ongoing.