Austin wants to make it easier for people to remodel their homes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In an effort to make it easier for homeowners to remodel their homes with less headaches, several Austin City Council members are proposing a resolution to streamline the permitting system for smaller residential projects.

The Family Homestead Initiative directs the city manager to identify all current code requirements and fees associated with improving a home. City council members say as the cost of living goes up in Austin, more people are looking for “creative ways to stay in place,” and that means potentially adding on or remodeling their home.

However, the city believes the cost of fees associated with permitting and code make it difficult for families to make the changes.

The resolution wants the city to identify all the fees associated with expanding or remodeling a home that includes a list of the most common permits applied for by homeowner and fees associated with said permits.

“One concern I’ve heard consistently from constituents throughout the City is the difficulty they have in navigating city regulations and permitting requirements in order to improve or update their homes” said Council Member Delia Garza. “This council has shown a commitment to helping families and small businesses stay in Austin. As our city grows, we need real common sense solutions that put Austin families first. My hope is we develop a separate, user-friendly permitting process for our homeowners.”

The resolution is supported by Council Members Garza, Greg Casar, Ellen Troxclair and Alison Alter.

If the item is approved at Thursday’s council meeting, the proposal is expected to be presented before the city council in February.