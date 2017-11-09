Austin mayor boycotting Veterans Day Parade where Confederate flags will fly

Adler says he'll instead volunteer helping to feed local veterans

Mayor Steve Adler speaks Monday as he updates the city's response to Hurricane Harvey and subsequent flooding in Central Texas. (KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Mayor Steve Adler announced he will not participate in this year’s Veterans Day Parade, held Saturday on Congress Avenue, because some groups signed up to march will be carrying the Confederate flag.

“Veterans Day should only be about honoring United States Military Veterans,” Adler said in a statement Thursday morning. “Symbols of racism, Civil War secession, and white supremacy should not be forgotten or erased, but they need to be remembered and studied in museums and classrooms not cheered and applauded in parades.”

Adler went on to say the parade, which is coordinated by volunteer organizers, will not allow the Confederate battle flag this year, which is seen as a symbol of racism. The mayor said the parade committee will still allow the carrying of the official Confederate flag, however. The first official flag of the Confederacy has two horizontal red stripes and one white horizontal strip along with seven stars in a blue box.

“I appreciate that step in the right direction, but for me it does not go far enough,” Adler wrote.

In lieu of marching in the parade, Adler plans to volunteer at the Central Texas Food Bank Saturday. He says he will honor veterans there because the nonprofit serves a large number of local veterans.

The annual parade will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and a ceremony will follow the parade at 11 a.m.

At 6, KXAN’s Jacqulyn Powell will speak with Mayor Adler and look at the long-time parade’s history of honoring the Confederacy.

A sample of Confederate flags is shown at Confederate Memorial Park Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

