Water levels in Venice force tourists to wade through high water

VENICE, Italy (NBC News) — Water levels in Venice reached the highest level in four years this week, forcing tourists to wade around in the ankle-deep water to get around the city.

Five percent of the city was covered with water that reached a level of 4 feet. Authorities have set up wooden platforms in St. Mark’s Square to help tourists move around.

The high water levels are thought to be the result of local tides being affected by a strong winter called The Bora, which affects the region regularly.

While flooding in Venice happens four times a year, it normally does not get this high.

