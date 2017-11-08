VIDEO: Woman rescues tiny kitten from storm drain

Meredyth Censullo, WFLA Published:
A woman named Maria rescued a kitten from a Tampa, Fla., storm drain Nov. 7, 2017 (Tampa Police Photo)
A woman named Maria rescued a kitten from a Tampa, Fla., storm drain Nov. 7, 2017 (Tampa Police Photo)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police officers see a lot of interesting things during the overnight shift. A woman emerging from the catacombs of the Tampa storm drain system clutching a kitten in her hands may be one of the more unique calls they’ve responded to.

The woman, who only gave her name as Maria, said she heard a kitten mewing loudly from a drain near 22nd Street and Adamo Drive.

In an attempt to hoist the gray tabby from the storm drain, she tried to locate some twine outside of the nearby IKEA store. Kittens like twine, right?

When that didn’t work, and with no can openers or catnip readily available, Maria called Tampa police for backup. They lifted the heavy drain cover, but only Maria was limber enough to climb in.

One of the officers used his cell phone to record Maria, dusty and scraped up, as she climbed out of the drain with the frightened cat.

Now, with eight lives left, the kitten is believed to be resting comfortably at home with his new mom, Maria.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s