Vice President Mike Pence to visit Sutherland Springs survivors Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — Vice President Mike Pence will touch down in San Antonio Wednesday to meet with victims and learn more about the devastation wrought when a gunman opened fire in a small church about 30 miles away.

Pence and his wife Karen — along with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Reps. Will Hurd, R-El Paso, and Henry Cuellar, D-San Antonio — will meet up with Gov. Greg Abbott there. The vice president and second lady will visit survivors in the hospital before traveling to Sutherland Springs for a briefing on the investigation into the shooting at the First Baptist Church.

While in the city, they will also meet with victims’ families and participate in and speak at a prayer vigil at 7 p.m.

Pence previously traveled to Corpus Christie, Texas, with Gov. Abbott to survey the damage from Hurricane Harvey.

KXAN.com will live stream the various locations VP Pence will visit within this story.

