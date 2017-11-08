Tip leads Austin police to $1.1 million worth of K2

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A tip about a major K2 purchase being moved from Houston to Austin led officers to nearly 75 kilograms of the synthetic drug.

The Austin Police Department said the group moving the product was “dealing large amounts” of the drug in the Austin area. With the help of the Houston Police Department’s Kush Task Force, officers conducted surveillance on the suspects as they moved from Houston to Austin.

When officers conducted a felony car stop on the vehicle, four suspects were arrested. The vehicle was hauling eight trash bags containing a total of 74.32 kilos (164 pounds) of K2. The street value on the drugs found is more than $1.1 million.

Federal prosecutors will pursue the charges.

Anyone with information about this case or similar cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text “Tip 103” + your message to CRIMES. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

Over the past several years, APD has made numerous busts involving alleged K2 distributors. It is common for the drug to make its way from Houston to Austin. In 2014, APD arrested a man who said was delivering K2 from Houston “for the sole purpose of distributing it in the downtown area to the transient population.”