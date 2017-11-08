SXSW to break ground on new office space next week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — By the end of 2019, the South by Southwest team will be housed in brand new, state-of-the-art 13-story building at the corner of Lavaca and 14th streets.

Crews will hold a ceremonial groundbreaking for the SXSW Center, located at 1400 Lavaca Street, next week. Once completed, the 145,000-square-foot building will also have a 13th floor penthouse and rooftop deck with views of the Texas State Capitol.

While SXSW will only occupy the top three floors, three floors will be leased to other companies. The first floor will house the lobby, retail and office space and five floors will be dedicated to parking.

The building is designed by Pei Cobb Freed and Partners and owned by CZ Properties. According to the developer, the building will be a “physical manifestation of everything SXSW and Austin has to offer.”

The SXSW Conference and Festivals was founded in 1987 with a couple of hundred registrants. Today, the world-renowned festival has grown to draw hundreds of thousands of people over a two-week period.