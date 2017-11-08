RideAustin to provide free rides to veterans

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Veterans will be able to get free rides to medical, dental and mental health appointments starting in November.

Bluebonnet Trails Community Services partnered with RideAustin to help out those in north Austin, Cedar Park, Round Rock, Pflugerville and greater Williamson County areas. RideAustin will also provide $35,000 in in-kind contributions for the program.

“We recognize access to healthcare services is critical to healthy lives — yet a lack of transportation creates a chasm between the family and access to available health care,” said Andrea Richardson, BTCS executive director. She said BTCS’ Veterans Services also helps support members of the military by connecting them with resources and helping them transition to civilian life.

For Veterans Day, from Nov. 9-12 RideAustin will also let people select VETERANS vehicle class to ride with one of its veteran drivers. It will donate $1 to a local veteran’s organization with every ride.

Those who want to use RideAustin can download the app to request a ride. When they pay, they can also select the “Round Up” feature and donate part of their fare to local charities.