AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in north Austin late Tuesday night. Austin-Travis County EMS says the man in his 30s was taken to Dell Seton with potentially serious injuries.

The crash happened on the southbound lanes of the Interstate 35 frontage road near Powell Lane just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night. According to APD, the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene.