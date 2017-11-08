Mother and two daughters from Castroville killed in church shooting

Related Coverage All 26 victims killed in Sutherland Springs church shooting identified

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Joann Ward, 30, was attending church service with her three children on Sunday.

Ward’s stepson, Ryland, was shot five times, reports NBC News. Ward along with her two daughters, Brooke Ward, 5, died at the church. Her 7-year-old daughter, Emily Garcia, was taken to the hospital where she died.

Ward’s brother Michael, who was also at the church, carried his nephew out of the church when the shooting stopped.

Kelly Lookingbill, Ward’s sister, told NBC News that Joann Ward was a “wonderful giving person.” Ward was from the nearby town of Castroville.