Mother and two daughters from Castroville killed in church shooting

KXAN Staff Published:
Joann Ward, left, and her daughters, Brooke Ward and Emily Garcia. (GoFundMe)
Joann Ward, left, and her daughters, Brooke Ward and Emily Garcia. (GoFundMe)

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Joann Ward, 30, was attending church service with her three children on Sunday.

Ward’s stepson, Ryland, was shot five times, reports NBC News. Ward along with her two daughters, Brooke Ward, 5, died at the church. Her 7-year-old daughter, Emily Garcia, was taken to the hospital where she died.

Ward’s brother Michael, who was also at the church, carried his nephew out of the church when the shooting stopped.

Kelly Lookingbill, Ward’s sister, told NBC News that Joann Ward was a “wonderful giving person.” Ward was from the nearby town of Castroville.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s