Local girl a finalist in nationwide invention contest with sidewalk chalk idea

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A girl from central Texas is poised to win $250,000 as one of five finalists in a national invention competition that saw more than 13,000 entries.

Anna Kreager, 9, from Cedar Park, came up with the idea for what she’s calling “Chalkers” to submit to the Dreamvention contest run by the snack company Frito-Lay. The devices strap on to your shoes and hold a piece of chalk on the ground to draw with your feet.

Kreager, who said she spends just about every other day drawing in her driveway, said the invention was a natural fit for her.

“I was really, really, really tired of getting my hands and knees chalky and dirty,” she said.

Kreager said she plans to buy a puppy with the winnings if her idea triumphs.

You can see the other inventions and vote for your favorite here. Voting ends Nov. 27, and you can vote once a day until then.

On KXAN News at 6:30 and 7:15, Chris Davis introduces us to Anna and shows us the Austin design company that built the prototype.